Liberia: House's Chairman On IBCT Appeals for U.S.$3m in 2025 Budget

As the preparations for the Draft 2025 National Budget by the Executive get into gear, an appeal has been lodged to President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., to have a serious consideration of the cultural and entertainment sectors.

Montserrado County District #17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson, chairman of the House's Committee on Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism (IBCT), over the weekend made an appeal for the inclusion of the National Collective Societies of Liberia, arguing that the development of the collective society plays a crucial role in the economic, social and political sectors.

Rep. Benson argued that the Collective Society, when supported, will also help people within the country to reach a common, government goal among ethnic groups, neighborhoods, communities, and political groups.

"We want to call on the Executive to kindly include the National Collective Societies of Liberia in the 2025 Budget which continues to play an indispensable role in the destiny of Liberia," Rep. Bernard said.

The National Collective Societies of Liberia, known as the Collective Society or the artistic groups comprising the Musicians Union of Liberia, Liberia Movies Union, the Liberia National Cultural Union, the Liberia Association of Writers, National Photographers, Union of Liberian Artists, amongst others.

Rep. Benson added: "Mr. President, please allot at least US$3 million for all these groups under National Collective Societies of Liberia. They are Liberians and are craving for support to be on par with the comity of nations, and let it be clear, that these people will continuously give back to mama Liberia."

The appeal from the House's committee chairman on Information, Broadcasting, Culture and Tourism, is in continuation of the push on September 16 for the inclusion of the Collective Society in the 2024 Draft Recast Budget.

It may be recalled, Rep. Benson abstained during the passage of the recast Budget Budget in the amount of US$738 million.

"During the budget deliberations, Representative Benson expressed his disappointment over the lack of provisions for the Collective Society of Liberia, an organization that supports its members facing significant socio-economic challenges. He emphasized that the absence of funding for this society would hinder essential programs aimed at bolstering community development and individual empowerment," the Office of Montserrado County District #17 wrote.