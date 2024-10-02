Ghana: Twenty-Three Women to Contest Parliamentary Seats in Greater Accra

A statistic obtained from the Electoral Commission (EC) showed that at the close of nominations a total of 114 people comprising 23 females (20%), and 91 males (80%) were vying for the 34 parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region.

Twenty-three women have filed nominations to contest for parliamentary seats in various constituencies in Greater Accra.

They included nine incumbent female Members of Parliament (MPs) and three independent candidates contesting at the Adentan, Sege, and Shai-Osudoku constituencies, respectively.

A statistic obtained from the Electoral Commission (EC) showed that at the close of nominations a total of 114 people comprising 23 females (20%), and 91 males (80%) were vying for the 34 parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region.

The candidates are Gloria Owusu (NPP) Trobu, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu (NDC), and Dora Nyarko (PNC) both contesting for the Dome-Kwabenya seat and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe (NDC) for Ada constituency.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan (NPP) and incumbent for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Gifty Botchway (PNC) Ayawaso West Wuogon while Darkoa Newman (NPP) and incumbent MP are seeking re-election for Okaikwei South.

The rest are Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei (NPP) incumbent MP for Akropong constituency who has filed to contest at Okaikwei North and Theresa Lardi Awuni (NDC) incumbent MP for Okaikwei North.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie (NPP) and Ewurabena Aubynn (NDC) are both contesting the Ablekuma North seat, Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful (NPP) incumbent MP for Ablekuma West and Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings (NDC) for Korle-Klottey.

Rita Naa Odorley Sowah (NDC) incumbent MP for Dadekotopon, Lucky Mensah (NDP) Ledzokuku, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (NDC) Krowor, Ebi Bright (NDC) Tema Central, Akosua Asaa Manu (NPP) Adentan and Hagar Asiedu (Independent) Adentan.

The others are Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo (NDC) incumbent MP for Shai-Osudoku, Gifty Hawa Hammond (Independent) Shai-Osudoku, Lasi Eunice (Independent) Sege and Suzette Naa Norley Dornukie Norteye (NPP) Ada constituency.

Meanwhile, two females have been cleared by the Electoral Commission to contest as presidential candidates in the December polls.

They are Madam Akua Donkor, (Ghana Freedom Party) and Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah (Convention People's Party).