Nigeria: Amidst Suffering, Governor Donates New Suvs to Emirs - Lawmakers, Mda Chiefs Too

The action of the Kebbi governor is not unique; many other state governments and the federal government have taken similar actions amidst the economic crisis.

Although Nigerians are facing their worst cost of living crisis in a generation, elected officials continue to use public funds to purchase luxury items for themselves and others they try to court.

In Kebbi, one of Nigeria's poorest states, the state governor announced the purchase of new SUVs for each of the four first-class emirs in the state.

Governor Nasir Idris, on Wednesday, gave each of the emirs a Toyota Land Cruiser, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Idris presented the vehicles' keys to the emirs in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The NAN report did not indicate if the governor disclosed the cost of the vehicles and why his state was prioritising such amidst the cost of living crisis that has seen food prices rise to unprecedented levels, over 200 per cent increase in some cases.

Mr Idris said the aim of the car gift was to recognise the traditional rulers' role as facilitators of peace, security and development in the society.

"Your Royal Highnesses, my administration recognises the importance of all institutions," he was quoted as saying by NAN.

The governor, who assumed office last year, then said he had given similar new vehicles to state lawmakers and other public officials.

"The government has given new vehicles to members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, Security Services, and Chairmen of Boards, Departments and Agencies for optimal operation," he said.

"Today, we are tackling our royal fathers' transportation problems, because you have been riding in old vehicles.

"Morally speaking, as a government, we know what traditional rulers are doing nationwide in contributing to peace and stability among communities.

"We must be alert to our responsibility. We uphold the high esteem of traditional institutions as foundation for social cohesion."

Mr Idris told the traditional rulers that the vehicle he was giving them was similar to the one he uses.

"The vehicles presented to the emirs are exactly the same as what the governor is riding. This is to preserve the sanctity of the royal fathers.

"Wherever you go with the vehicles, you will be recognised with honour as 1st Class Emirs from Kebbi," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to seek a constitutional role for traditional rulers.

"We rely on them as problem solvers; traditional institutions are of paramount importance in societal growth and prosperity," the governor said.

Like Idris, Like Tinubu, like others

The action of the Kebbi governor is not unique; many other state governments and the federal government have taken similar actions amidst the economic crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Tinubu administration allowed lawmakers to purchase new vehicles for themselves last year while the government was appealing to citizens to bear the brunt of the economic crises caused by government policies.

The Tinubu administration has also faced criticisms for spending N21 billion on a new residence for the vice president, buying a new presidential jet, and other controversial expenses.

On Tuesday, Mr Tinubu again acknowledged the pains Nigerians were going through as a result of his policies. He promised that the policies would eventually improve the economy.