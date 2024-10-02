Nigeria: Okonofua Emerges Champion of 2024 IBB Independence Golf Tournament

Okonofua started nervously after being paired with two pros, but he kept improving and he revealed he played his best golf ever at the IBBIGCC to win

Amateur golfer Isaiah Okonofua is the champion of the 2024 IBB Independence Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country, Abuja.

About 400 players from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and Cameroon jostled for honours at the prestigious event.

The tournament, which commenced with the tennis competition on 15 September, rounded off Nigeria's Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday night with the announcement of the winners of different categories.

Okonofua, a member of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, emerged as the overall winner of the 64th Nigeria's Independence Anniversary Golf event.

In a rare showing and playing off handicap 9, the amateur golfer played 75 gross with a best net of 66 to beat over 400 other contestants for the coveted trophy. Okonofua told newsmen on the sidelines of the prize/award presentation ceremony that he was humble and honoured to have emerged as the winner of this year's tournament.

"At the beginning, I was nervous because when I saw the draw, I discovered that I was paired with two professional golfers.

"I am an amateur to play alongside two strong professionals; I must be on top of my game. However, I started poorly due to my nervousness, but I spoke to myself to stop comparing my game with that of the pros.

"From then on, the narrative changed, and that was how I kept improving with every hole and played my best golf ever at the IBBIGCC," he said.

He said the week-long celebration of the country's 64th Independence Anniversary had been a great and exciting one.

Okonofua added that he was so happy to have also represented the country in the single and double match play, where Nigeria defeated Ghana to emerge champions.

NAN reports that in other results, P. Uzezi, who played off handicap 10, played 80 gross to emerge as the best gross winner after defeating E. Edoka on countback (used to determine a winner if a match ends in a tie after 18 holes).

Godwin Okoko won the highest prize in the professional male category, which had prize money of N5 million after he played a gross of score 68.

Rachael Danjuma won the highest prize for pros in the female category, with a gross score of 80.

Uzezi won the best gross award after he played off handicap 10, with 80 gross, to beat M. Suleiman on countback.

In the Division 1 men category (for handicaps 0 to 10), S. I Adebayo emerged as the winner after he played off handicap 10 with 83 gross and 73 net.

In the ladies Division 1 category, former IBB lady captain Grace Ihonvbere, who played off handicap 16, took home the winner's prize after playing 89 gross and 73 net.

In the Auxiliary category, Grace Agbo won the prize for the longest drive with a distance of 228 metres, while Francis Amuzu won the men's category with 296 metres.

Osaro Amadin smiled home with the award for the nearest to the pin ladies with a distance of 2.0 ft, while Silas Ahiaba emerged the winner in the men's category also with a distance of 2.0 ft.

The host captain, Ibrahim Babayo, who was full of praise for all who made the event successful, said this year's event would go down in history as one of the most attended and well-organised tournaments.

"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this celebration a success, especially our sponsors, who have been cheerful givers even in these difficult times.

"I also salute the Vice Captain, Mr James Agbonhese, who doubles as the Chairman of the Organising Committee, as well as the eminent and distinguished members of the Organising Committee 2024.

"The course superintendent and his team are also highly appreciated for keeping the course in good shape and, most importantly, our members for your immense support," he said.

The chairman, organising committee, and vice-captain of the club, Mr Agbonhese, said golf is becoming a big foreign policy in a lot of countries, and Nigeria cannot afford to sit back and watch.

He appreciated the guests and golf enthusiasts for honouring the club's invitation, adding that the tournament had brought together golfers from diverse backgrounds, ages, and skill levels.

"Over the last few days, you must have had the chance to tackle our challenging but lush course and enjoyed the refreshing hospitality.

"Whether you are a seasoned pro or an amateur enthusiast, it was an opportunity to showcase your skills, learn from others, and forge lasting connections during the various stages of the tournament.

"Our sponsors and partners have graciously supported this event, and we are grateful for their commitment.

"To the participants, we hope your swings were smooth, your putts precise, and your enjoyment limitless.

"We thank God for the friendship inspired by this tournament and the fostering of our national pride, as well as the unforgettable memories," he said.