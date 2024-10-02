Liberia: Travel Ban Issued for Tweah - Police Summon Him Over Nyenswah's Mysterious Death

Monrovia — Just one week after appearing in Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice, Samuel D. Tweah, former Finance Minister, has been summoned by the Liberian National Police's cold case unit regarding the mysterious death of Emmanuel Barthan Nyeswa, the former head of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA).

Tweah, alongside other former officials from the Coalition for Democratic Change government, was questioned about Nyeswa's death, which continues to raise suspicions. The inquiry also involved former health ministers and Bill Twehway, the former National Port Authority Managing Director now serving as Senator, among others.

Nyeswa's body was discovered in October 2024 in his yard in Paynesville, a suburb of Monrovia. Official reports initially suggested that Nyeswa died after falling from his balcony, following a night out in Monrovia's Congo Town suburb. However, lingering doubts about the circumstances of his death prompted further investigation.

Today, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman announced at a news conference at the Liberia National Police headquarters in Monrovia that several persons of interest have been interviewed regarding the case. The list includes notable figures such as Cllr. Norris Tweh, Dr. Emmanuel Wreh, and several others who were reportedly present at the JFK Memorial Hospital immediately following the incident.

In related developments, Criminal Court 'C' issued a Ne-Exeat Republica writ on October 1, 2024, effectively barring Samuel D. Tweah and other key figures such as former Solicitor General Nyanti Tuan and several former directors and advisors from leaving the country. The court's action comes after the Ministry of Justice expressed concerns that the accused might flee Liberia.

The writ mandates the seizure of passports if the defendants attempt to leave the country and requires them to appear in court. If they attempt to leave without proper clearance and the court is closed, they are to be detained until court proceedings can resume.