Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Gunrunner, Seizes Ammunition - Official

"Our operatives discovered that they were carrying a bag loaded with 7.62 x 39mm ammunition numbering 440, with 20 empty AK magazines."

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, said its operatives have detained a suspected gunrunner with 440 live ammunition and seven illegal miners in the state.

The State Commandant, Nuhu Muhammadu, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mr Muhammadu said, "On Tuesday, our men who were on patrol around Maje Road, Tudun Wada in Zaria, noticed a suspicious movement of a motorcyclist and one other person who is currently at large.

"While trying to interrogate them, one of them took to his heels and escaped, and then my men conducted a search on the cyclist named Auwalu Ahmed, aged 62.

"Our operatives discovered that they were carrying a bag loaded with 7.62 x 39mm ammunition numbering 440, with 20 empty AK magazines.

"My men are still on the search for his cohorts while investigation is ongoing on the arrested suspect and after investigations are concluded, the law will take its full wrath on him."

He also disclosed that the operatives nabbed seven illegal miners on 30 September in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Muhammadu said, "From my assumption of office on September 6, I warned that all the criminals must desist from their evil acts else they'll be arrested and prosecuted.

"This is the beginning, as you can see for yourself, of the arrest of a suspected gunrunner and seven illegal miners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want to use this medium to once again warn all those criminal elements in the state to either repent or be ready to face justice.

"We will arrest them and bring them to book as we try to entrust a State free of crimes and criminality," he said.

The commandant urged all law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies in good time.

"We are fully committed to making Kaduna State a crime-free state," Mr Muhammadu vowed.

He appreciated the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, for his continuous support to the corps to be up to date with the modern security apparatuses in order to confront the extant challenges.

He also commended Governor Uba Sani for his tremendous support to the command with logistics for its effective operation in the state.

"We promise to repay this gesture with the relentless fight against crimes in the state," Mr Muhammadu promised.

(NAN)