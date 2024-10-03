Nigeria: Tinubu Returning to UK for Annual Leave

President Bola Tinubu is set to proceed to the United Kingdom on annual leave.

His spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Tinubu had headed for the UK after his trip to China in September.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave."

"He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration's economic reforms.

"He will return to the country after the leave expires," the statement read.