Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Finale - Who Will Walk Away With the Ultimate Title and Grand Prize?

Abuja, Nigheria — Sunday's Big Brother Naija live show was filled with surprises, reveals and multiple evictions - the perfect lead-up to this week's hotly anticipated and highly contested season 9 finale.

Aptly described by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a "rollercoaster of a night", three housemates were booted out of Biggie's house during the eviction show. This leaves eight contestants to battle it out for the coveted title of Big Brother Naija winner: Anita, Nelly, Ocee, Onyeka, Victoria, Sooj, Kellyrae and Wanni.

We were barely five minutes in when the first eviction took place. It was Kassia, whose hubby Kellyrae was head of house and therefore guaranteed a place in this week's finale.

About whether being in the house with her husband prevented her from having the full BBNaija experience, Kassia said: "I don't think I was limited, I enjoyed myself. I'm [also] not the kind of person that flirts with guys."

After his secret wife was evicted, Kellyrae revealed to his remaining housemates that he and Kassia were actually a married couple. He received a range of reactions, from shock and confusion to excitement.

In keeping with the topic of love, Ebuka asked Sooj about his relationship with Nelly.

"She's my favourite person in the house outside of Topher. She's someone that I've gotten a soft spot for... [but] there's no title to it."

On the other hand, Anita and Topher had no issues labelling themselves as "lovers", much to the studio audience's excitement. That heart-warming encounter was cut short, as Topher was next to be evicted.

When asked what was on his mind following his eviction, he sweetly said it was "how to support my boy [Sooj] from the outside".

Last to leave was Ocee, who told Ebuka that remaining faithful to his partner wasn't an issue for him. "It wasn't difficult in any way, shape or form. I went in there committed, I stuck to my guns, and the only thing that could have come out was what came out - which is very strong female friendships."

Although the housemates won their wager - their fourth in a row - they also had a tough week. This was not least because of Biggie temporarily bringing back former housemates Chinwe, Damilola and Rhuthee - whose presence wreaked havoc.

Speaking to Ebuka about this, a spirited Wanni said: "There was too much negativity and toxicity," before addressing her former rivals: "You could have done something more with your time than come to embarrass yourself like that on live TV."

Ebuka also had some final words of advice for the top 8 in the lead-up to the final: their actions in the coming week will either make or mar their chances of walking away as the winner of Big Brother Naija season 9. As he said, "The competition is steep and there's big bucks on the table."

Who will be the last person standing come next Sunday? Who will walk away with that grand prize worth N100-million (almost 222 Million UGX)? And how will the journey leading up to that treasured night go?

There's no telling, but what we do know is that it's in viewers' hands: voting lines are now open and will close on Friday 4 October at 10pm (11pm CAT).