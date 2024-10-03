Nigeria: Federal Govt Begins Emergency Repairs On Lagos-Sango-Otta-Abeokuta Expressway

The Federal Government has commenced emergency repairs on failed sections of the Lagos-Sango-Otta-Abeokuta Expressway.

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi ordered the repair of the road in a bid to rebuild the dilapidated sections of the road and bring reliefs to commuters.

Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji disclosed this through a statement on Wednesday.

"The Federal Government has begun repairs on the 7km dilapidated sections of the Lagos-Sango-Otta-Abeokuta road. The road has been bad for some time, and the Federal Ministry of Works is bringing relief on the dilapidated sections in conjunction with the concessionaire."

He added that the Ministry of Work is committed to providing relief to motorists and commuters on all federal roads nationwide, "hence the introduction of 'Operation Free Our Roads."