Nigeria: Repression of Peaceful Protest Must End

Responding to the repression and arrests on 1 October during the #FearlessOctober peaceful protests against the cost-of-living crisis and bad governance, Isa Sanusi, Director Amnesty International Nigeria, said:

"The Nigerian authorities must end their repressive approach to peaceful protests and listen to critics, as the country faces its worst economic crisis in three decades. Yesterday, people that turned out to peacefully protest were met with unnecessary and excessive use of tear gas and arbitrary arrests, especially in Abuja. Heavily armed security personnel barricaded spaces used for protests in many cities. Protest organizers were also arrested in Kano and Plateau.

"What happened on 1 October shows the Nigerian authorities are not relenting in their crackdown on dissent. Five protest organizers arrested in Kano are still held in an unknown location in Abuja, without access to lawyers or family, in utter disregard for their human rights.

"The government must stop using security personnel to deprive people of the right to peaceful protest and pay attention to the real grievances that triggered the protests. Millions cannot afford food or the costs of healthcare and education. Many families are on the brink of starvation, while alleged corruption and mismanagement thrive. All government promises to address these issues have remained unfulfilled.

"The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those arrested before and during yesterday's protests - including those arrested since the nationwide protests in August. The bogus charge of treason against some of the participants in the August protests must also be dropped."

Background

Nigeria is currently facing a crippling economic crisis, with inflation on food hitting 36%. The removal of fuel subsidies in May 2023 is driving many people into poverty, while officials have been accused of corruption.

From 1-10 August nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests were met with a deadly crackdown; including killings and mass arrests. The Nigerian authorities have, at times, labeled the protests as deliberate attempts to unleash violence.