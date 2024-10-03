Nigeria: PDP Leaders Lead Protest to INEC Office Over Edo Governorship Election

INEC had declared APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, winner of the just concluded Edo governorship election.

The members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday protested at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin against the declaration of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Monday Okpebholo, winner of the just concluded Edo governorship election.

Anthony Aziegbemi, the state PDP chairperson, led the protest.

Other PDP leaders who joined the protest were Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, the Director General of the PDP Campaign Council in Edo, and Olu Martins, the deputy director general (Media and Publicity).

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions and demanded that INEC reverse itself and declare the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo as the "authentic winner" of the election.

The protest disrupted vehicular movement for several hours along the Ramat Park axis of the busy Auchi-Benin Expressway.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Aziegbemi stated that the protest was to inform the world that the PDP had won the election.

Mr Aziegbemi accused INEC of manipulating the results of certain local governments in favour of another candidate.

"We thank everyone for joining this journey to reclaim our stolen mandate, which was subverted by both the police and INEC.

"If we had lost in a free and fair contest, we would have congratulated them, but they stole our mandate. Therefore, we cannot congratulate them," Mr Aziegbemi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reassured the PDP supporters that the party would reclaim the mandate, urging them to remain patient while the judiciary reviews the case and delivers a fair judgment.

"We will not allow our victory to be stolen. We are confident that the overwhelming evidence we will present will help recover our mandate," Mr Aziegbemi added.

He expressed faith in the integrity of the election tribunal, stating that its members would review the evidence impartially and recognise that the PDP "rightfully won" the election.

Mr Aziegbemi said the PDP was a peaceful party committed to non-violence, as demonstrated throughout their protests.

Mr Iduoriyekemwen, director general of the PDP Campaign Council, vowed that the PDP would continue its protest until Mr Ighodalo's "mandate was restored".

Earlier, Mr Martins, the campaign's deputy director general, called for the dismissal of INEC electoral officers in Egor, Oredo, and Ikpoba Okha, accusing them of alleged misconduct during the election.