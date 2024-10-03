Nigeria: Samoa Agreement - Daily Trust Tenders Apology to Govt

Following a ruling by the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC), an independent Ombudsman, concerning its July 4, 2024, article titled, "LGBT: Nigeria Signs $150 Billion Samoa Deal," Daily Trust yesterday issued a public apology to the Federal Government.

In its statement, Daily Trust acknowledged the Ombudsman's verdict, stating that it accepted the ruling "without any equivocation" and expressed regret for "any inconvenience the story might have caused" the government.

In the apology, titled "Samoa Agreement: Our Apology," the newspaper addressed the controversy generated by the original report. It noted: "In the July 4, 2024 edition of Daily Trust, our lead story, 'LGBT: Nigeria Signs $150 Billion Samoa Deal' sparked significant interest and controversy across the country.

"In response, the Federal Government lodged a formal complaint with the National Media Complaints Commission, NMCC, an independent Ombudsman. The NMCC has now ruled that key aspects of the story were inaccurate and fell short of the high journalistic standards to which all newspapers should adhere.

We have duly published the full report of the NMCC in our edition of Tuesday, September 24, 2024."

The newspaper further stated: "We accept the NMCC's verdict without reservation. We apologize to the Federal Government for any inconvenience the story may have caused. We also apologize to our readers and the public for our error in reporting the story."

Daily Trust emphasized that its internal editorial mechanisms have served it well for over 25 years but added that, following this incident, additional steps have been taken to further improve these processes.

"As a newspaper, we are committed to serving the interests of our readers, promoting unity, security, and national development. Our goal is to produce content that helps readers understand the world around them, fosters healthy debate on key issues, and holds leaders accountable to the public."

The paper stressed its impartiality, stating: "We neither favor nor bear a grudge against any government, party, or individual. Our pursuit is simply for the truth, wherever it leads us, and we publish the result in the public interest."

Acknowledging that mistakes can happen, Daily Trust noted its history of internal ombudsmen, including the late Hajia Bilkisu Yusuf in 2007 and Mr. Dan Agbese in 2015. The paper reaffirmed its commitment to the process of self-correction and accountability.

In closing, Daily Trust expressed its gratitude to the NMCC for its thorough and professional resolution of the matter, and to the Federal Government, particularly the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, for his professional and democratic approach.

The paper also thanked its readers, advertisers, and other stakeholders for their patience and continued trust.