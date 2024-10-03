Nigeria: Constitution Amendment - Atiku Writes Senate, Seeks Rotational Presidency, Others

Atiku said the recommendations that he has put forth to the National Assembly for amendments in the country's election laws are areas where there are pitfalls in the subsisting laws regulating elections in Nigeria.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has proposed a series of amendments to the 1999 Constitution, including the rotation of the presidential power among the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

A statement by his media office on Wednesday said Atiku made the proposals in a memorandum dated 30 August to the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

The statement said the memorandum also contains recommendations like procedures for the educational qualification of candidate(s) in elections and internal democracy in political parties.

The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election seeks the amendment of Section 130 (1) of the constitution to read " "the office of the president shall rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the Federation on a single term of Six Years flowing between the North and South on the single term of Six Years respectively."

He also wants the amendment of Section 135 (2) of the document to read "subject to the provisions of the subsection (1), the President shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of Six Years commencing from the date."

Similar proposals

Atiku's proposals come about four months after some members of the House of Representatives proposed a bill to introduce rotation of the presidency between the North and the South as well as the creation of a second vice president.

The lawmakers, known as "The Reformers" led by Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo), said the proposals, if adopted, will reduce the cost of governance, among other benefits.

The 2014 National Conference also recommended similar power rotation. It also recommended that the governorship seat should rotate among the three senatorial districts in each of the 36 states.

The then administration of President Goodluck Jonathan did not implement the conference's recommendations before it left office.

Atiku's quest for the presidency

It is unclear if Atiku's proposal for rotational presidency is meant to pave the way for him to occupy the nation's topmost political office.

The quest by the Adamawa-born politician, who was vice president of the country between 1999 and 2007, has seen him show interest in the presidential seat as far back as 1992.

That year, Atiku sought to run for president on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), later withdrew for Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential poll.

He ran for president in 2007 on the ticket of the defunct Action Congress but lost to late President Umaru Yar'Adua.

Upon rejoining the PDP, Atiku contested the party's presidential primary in 2011 but lost to President Jonathan. He lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in 2014 to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku was the candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections but lost to former President Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, respectively.

Read the full statement by Atiku's media office:

PRESS RELEASE

Constitutional Amendment: Atiku proposes bold recommendations for rotational presidency, strengthening electoral laws

In a bid to advance the course of constitutional democracy in Nigeria, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has proposed amendments to the National Assembly in line with the ongoing effort to revise the 1999 Constitution.

Atiku's proposals, addressed to the Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Barau Jibrin, and dated 30th August 2024, contains recommendations that border on themes like procedures for the educational qualification of candidate(s) in elections, internal democracy in political parties and rotation of presidential position among the six (6) geo-political zones of the country.

According to the explanatory note covering the proposals by the former Vice President, the amendments that he seeks in the review of the constitution aim at the following:

1. These amendments seek to raise the standard of the educational qualification of political office seekers

2. An end to a violent takeover of political parties thereby strengthening the internal structure of political parties

3. Reducing the tendencies of political parties to breach the constitution, electoral act, rules and guidelines made thereunder, and the constitution of the political party

"The implication of the above is that political parties are allowed very wide latitude to breach the perimeter of laws on elections.

"Such indiscipline by political parties and infidelity to the electoral parameters yield chaos in the system.

"The above amendments will enthrone the discipline that is needed in a democracy," Atiku stated.

The recommendation for rotational presidency in the proposal reads thus:

a. Add paragraph "A" to section 130(1) to read - "the office of the president shall rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the Federation on a single term of Six Years flowing between the North and South on the single term of Six Years respectively.

b. Amend Section 135(2) to read - "subject to the provisions of the subsection (1), the President shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of Six Years commencing from the date.

c. Amend Section 137(1)(b) to read - "he has been elected to such office before."

It will be recalled that the former Vice President was a flagbearer of the major opposition political party in the 2023 presidential election.

Thus, the recommendations that he has put forth to the National Assembly for amendments in the country's election laws are areas where there are pitfalls in the subsisting laws regulating elections in Nigeria.

N.B: See attached documents.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar

Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (2023)

Abuja

2nd October, 2024.