Nigeria: 'Their Songs Aren't Selling Again, I'm Bigger Than Davido, Wizkid' - Portable Brags

Controversial singer Portable has commented unexpectedly about the ongoing feud between singers Davido and Wizkid.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Wizkid reignited the long-standing beef with Davido on his X account, marking their second major online spat in 2024.

The second heated exchange after five months gained the attention of fans and celebrities and sparked social media discussions.

In a bold move, Portable criticised both artistes in a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday evening, claiming they no longer possess the glory they once had as musicians.

The Ogun-born singer made a bold claim, stating that he is now more relevant and celebrated than Davido and Wizkid. This statement starkly contrasts with the current music scene.

The 'Zazzu Zeh' hitmaker wrote: "Don't use your brother to shine--shine by yourself. Your (Wizkid and Davido) songs are no longer in the market; now you're (Davido and Wizkid) using fights for promotion.

"Let's forget the fake promotion and focus on making hit songs. Portable is bigger than them (Wizkid and Davido)--who is big is big. We're not on the same level; it's only me and God. Omolalomi, the chosen one."

Not for anybody

Additionally, the 30-year-old stressed that he does not support Davido or Wizkid's ongoing online disputes.

"I'm not here for Davido. I'm not here for Wizkid. I'm here for myself, which is why I support those who support me. Chosen one", he wrote.

This newspaper gathered that although this was the first time the singer directed jabs at Wizkid, he had severely criticised Davido on his social media platforms and in media interviews.

The most recent of his online spats with the 'Timeless' hitmaker was during his interview on the 'Echooroom' podcast.

In the interview, he recounted his financial losses after meeting Davido in the United States for a potential collaboration.

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, alleged that he cancelled shows worth $6,000 (N9.87 million) to meet the Osun-born singer for the collaboration.