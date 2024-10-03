Mozambique: MMVs Taught to 'To Do Everything Possible to Guarantee a Frelimo Victory'

2 October 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

In Chókwè, Gaza, polling station staff (MMVs) are instructed as part of their training “to do everything possible to guarantee victory for Frelimo”, one of the MMVs told CIP Eleições. It is one of a string of denunciations from Quissanga, (Cabo Delgado), Buzi (Sofala), Monapo (Nampula), Alto Molócuè (Zambézia) and elsewhere.

In Quissanga trainees were told they must comply with the instructions of the Frelimo party. In Buzi, trainers of the MMVs were summoned by Frelimo which explained that trainers will not choose which trainees become MMVs. This is for Frelimo to do.

