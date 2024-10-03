Mozambique: Other News

Because of the lack of food during the training, some of those training for positions as MMVs in Quissanga have chosen to give up and return to their villages. These people were accommodated in the houses of relatives or friends, and attended sessions from 07.30 to 14.00 without any meals.

Food donations meant for the victims of hunger due to drought in Massingir, Gaza, are being used by Frelimo in its election campaign. Frelimo is distributing donations from the National Disasters Management Institute (INGD) from the protocol vehicle of the Massingir district administrator but with a Frelimo flag flying.

Restricted voting in Macomia, Cabo Delgado. Voting may be held only in the urban area of Macomia town and in some nearby villages, because of lack of security in the district. The Mucojo and Quiterajo administrative posts are completely abandoned and their residents are scattered between Macomia town and other accommodation centres set up in various parts of Cabo Delgado province.

Frelimo collects voter cards and marks voter rolls in Eráti, Nampula, and Funhalouro, Inhambane. Frelimo allegedly ticks off the names in the voter rolls to show they have already voted, and then records a vote for Frelimo. In Eráti, the head of the Administration and Finance Department, in the District Health, Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare Service, travelled this week to the Nanhança community, Namapa. This official is also a trainer of MMVs and a member of the ruling party. According to a resident in that community, even for people who are absent, their names on the voters’ roll were marked as if they had already voted. Two weeks ago, the same situation occurred in Funhalouro, Inhambane.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Chicualacuala, Gaza, Frelimo members are collecting and registering the voter cards of civil servants in all the neighbourhoods. When they register the staff member, they also take their phone number.

MDM claims neighbourhood secretary bans campaign. The MDM District Political Delegate, in Buzi, Sofala, Fernando Gaissa, accuses the secretary of Muchenessa neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Búzi town, Armando Joaquim Maingue, of forbidding the members of his party from waging their election campaign on the grounds that they are not authorised.

The secretary demanded an authorisation credential from the MDM, and said only Frelimo was authorised to campaign in that neighbourhood. Gaissa said the MDM took the case to the Inharongue police post on 29 September, which said only the district police command could handle the complaint.