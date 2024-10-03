Ghana: Black Sharks Coach Targets World Cup Ticket

The Head Coach of the national beach soccer team, Black Sharks, Daniel Neequaye Kotey, says qualifying to the finals of the 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (BSAFCON) remains his ultimate objective at the tournament.

Qualifying to the finals automatically guarantees the team a place at the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Coach Kotey will lead the Black Sharks to its fourth appearance at the continental showpiece in the coastal city of Hurghada in Egypt on October 19-24.

The Black Sharks are drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts and runners up at the last tournament, Egypt, Morocco who placed third at the last edition, and Tanzania.

The Black Sharks will face hosts, Egypt, in the tournament opener on October 19, Morocco two days later and Tanzania a day after the Morocco game to complete the group stages

Speaking to the Times Sports on Ghana's chances at the tournament, Coach Kotey said he was confident because he had good players to ensure qualification.

"My aim is to qualify for the World Cup in Seychelles next year. First target is to get out of the group stages and then get to the finals."

He noted that the group was not an easy one and are prepared for every opposition.

"We have what it takes to face all the countries in the group. We'll approach it match after match and remain focus on the intended target."

However, he stated that good preparation would depend on early camping, saying that, "We have to prepare very well for the task ahead, it's not going to be easy."

He disclosed that a list of 18 players have been sent to the Ghana Football Association, awaiting the process to start for camping ahead of the tournament which starts in 16 days' time.

Twelve players would be select for the AFCON, he revealed.

This is the third time coach Kotey is qualifying Ghana to the BSAFCON following similar feats in 2015 in Seychelles' and 2016 in Nigeria.