Liberia: Three Government Institutions Sign MOU

Three public institutions collaborate to reform the public sector.

Monrovia, October 3, 2024/The Liberia Institute for Public Administration, the Governance Commission, and the Civil Service Agency jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote public sector and civil service reform across Liberia.

The MOU aims to clarify the three institutions' roles, responsibilities, and collaborative efforts in implementing sustainable reforms, capacity building, and effective transition of civil servants within the Liberian public sector at national and decentralized levels.

During the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Professor Alaric Tokpa, Acting Chairman of the Governance Commission, said the MOU outlines the collaborative efforts between the three agencies and will also implement sustainable reforms, capacity building, and effective transition of civil servants.

He says it also seeks to clarify responsibilities, establish a framework for collaborative initiatives in key areas of human resource management, and enhance public sector effectiveness.

According to him, the three agencies have agreed to collaborate and implement sustainable reforms and effective transition of civil servants within the public sector.

He indicates that the parties shall function and work together in accordance with provisions outlined under the areas of collaboration.

Also, individual projects and programs will be monitored, evaluated, and implemented to ensure transparency and accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The political science lecturer explained that the three institutions shall provide continuous learning and professional development in the public sector.

The Director General of LIPA, Nee-Alah T. Varpillah, says the MOU shows a rebirth of the public sector, and they are hopeful through this process to support more learning opportunities in the country.

He indicates that they are committed to working with other institutions to support holistic human development and capacity building in the public sector.

CSA Director General Josiah Joekai notes that the public sector is sick, and it is their responsibility by laws and policies to work on it

According to him, the MOU is an indication that they are committed to solving problems in the public sector.

"And that is exactly why the CSA is committed to the MOU and I am ready to solve the problem", Mr. Joekai assures.