Liberia: Clergy Demands Justice for Killings

3 October 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Tough-talking Liberian clergy Bishop Kortu Brown has warned that the mysterious deaths of innocent people could lead to hardship in the country, demanding that such acts be stopped.

Bishop Brown gave the warning on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, during a morning prayer meeting at his New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Brewerville, Montserrado County.

Referencing a biblical story from Second Samuel Chapter 21 verses 1 through 7, Bishop Brown narrated how the people of Israel suffered from famine or starvation for three years due to the murder of innocent people by King Saul.

"God disapproved of the king's action because he took the lives of innocent people, who about 500 years before, the military commander of Israel, Joshua, made a covenant with them promising to protect them in Joshua Chapter 9," said Bishop Brown.

"Why can't we find the murderers of innocent people in our society? There are many unexplained and/or inconclusive investigations into the deaths of many innocent people in our country. When will we know who killed them?" he pondered.

"When will we know the killers of Rev. William Tolbert, III, Charloe Musu, Precious Cooper, and the many others being murdered in their homes and other places without fear?"

The former president of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) called on the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to buckle up in finding the killers of many of the unfortunate and gruesome murders committed in the society.

"Do not allow the blood of innocent people to be on your hands," he cautioned Liberian authorities.

He reminded those killing innocent people through physical attacks, witchcraft, witch-hunts, envy, jealousy, hatred, revenge, and hiding themselves that God knows them and that they will never go free.

He stated that these unfortunate and cowardly actions could bring hardship to the nation and its people.

He called on Liberians to stop killing one another and exercise the rule of law in addressing misunderstandings or disagreements bordered on the rule of law.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.