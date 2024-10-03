Liberia: Clergy Demands Justice for Killings

Monrovia — Tough-talking Liberian clergy Bishop Kortu Brown has warned that the mysterious deaths of innocent people could lead to hardship in the country, demanding that such acts be stopped.

Bishop Brown gave the warning on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, during a morning prayer meeting at his New Water in the Desert Assembly Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Brewerville, Montserrado County.

Referencing a biblical story from Second Samuel Chapter 21 verses 1 through 7, Bishop Brown narrated how the people of Israel suffered from famine or starvation for three years due to the murder of innocent people by King Saul.

"God disapproved of the king's action because he took the lives of innocent people, who about 500 years before, the military commander of Israel, Joshua, made a covenant with them promising to protect them in Joshua Chapter 9," said Bishop Brown.

"Why can't we find the murderers of innocent people in our society? There are many unexplained and/or inconclusive investigations into the deaths of many innocent people in our country. When will we know who killed them?" he pondered.

"When will we know the killers of Rev. William Tolbert, III, Charloe Musu, Precious Cooper, and the many others being murdered in their homes and other places without fear?"

The former president of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) called on the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to buckle up in finding the killers of many of the unfortunate and gruesome murders committed in the society.

"Do not allow the blood of innocent people to be on your hands," he cautioned Liberian authorities.

He reminded those killing innocent people through physical attacks, witchcraft, witch-hunts, envy, jealousy, hatred, revenge, and hiding themselves that God knows them and that they will never go free.

He stated that these unfortunate and cowardly actions could bring hardship to the nation and its people.

He called on Liberians to stop killing one another and exercise the rule of law in addressing misunderstandings or disagreements bordered on the rule of law.