Liberia Marks International Right to Know Day, Pushes for Greater Access to Information

Monrovia — Stakeholders from across Liberia gathered at Monrovia City Hall on Wednesday to observe the International Day of Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), an event organized by the Independent Information Commission of Liberia in collaboration with the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP). The program highlighted the critical role that access to information plays in fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance in the country.

The gathering brought together policymakers, media professionals, civil society actors, and representatives from various sectors, all unified in their call for greater access to information in Liberia. A key feature of the event was a panel discussion on the state of information accessibility in the country, focusing on its impact on economic development, governance, and gender equality.

Among the distinguished panelists was Cllr. Alphonso Zeon, Head of Corporate Communications at the Central Bank of Liberia, who spoke about the pivotal role of the media and civil society in promoting transparency through Liberia's Freedom of Information law. Zeon emphasized the importance of financial transparency and the need for public access to economic information, while expressing frustration over how underutilized the Freedom of Information law has been by media outlets and civil society organizations.

Cllr. Lamii Kpargoi from the Office of the Ombudsman tackled the challenges and prospects of Liberia's Freedom of Information law. He called for stronger enforcement mechanisms to ensure that public institutions comply with requests for information, noting the barriers many citizens still face in accessing government-held data. "Without stronger enforcement and awareness, the right to information remains a theoretical exercise for many Liberians," Kpargoi stated, urging for more public education on the law.

Madam Cerue Konah Garlo, a specialist in women's access to information, took a different angle, focusing on the gender disparities that exist in Liberia when it comes to accessing information. Garlo highlighted the difficulties that women, particularly those in rural communities, face in obtaining vital information about their rights, health, and livelihoods. She advocated for the development of gender-sensitive policies to ensure that women are equally empowered with access to information.

"The empowerment of women is directly tied to the information they can access. Without addressing these gaps, we're leaving half the population behind," she remarked.

Other speakers included Cllr. Alexandra Zoe, Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, who stressed that the fight against corruption is deeply connected to citizens' ability to access public information. She commended the progress made but warned that corruption would continue to thrive unless access to information is improved. Cllr. Boakai Kanneh, Chairman of the Law Reform Commission, echoed these sentiments, pointing to ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's legal framework supporting transparency.

The event also received regional attention, with the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, addressing the gathering. She underscored the regional importance of access to information in promoting peace, security, and democracy across West Africa, reaffirming ECOWAS' commitment to supporting its member states in these efforts.

Togar Hodges, Commissioner of the Independent Information Commission, lauded the event as a major step in Liberia's transparency journey. He praised the collaboration with CEMESP and other partners, stating that the event was a reminder of the country's commitment to ensuring that all Liberians, regardless of gender or location, can access the information that affects their lives.