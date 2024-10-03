Liberia: APM Terminals-Liberia Commissions State-of-the-Art Container Handling Equipment

APM Terminals Liberia commissioned a State-of-the-Art Container Handling Equipment (CHE) Simulator at the Freeport of Monrovia, a groundbreaking step towards transforming Liberia's port operations through advanced technology and training.

The new 2024 ARI/CS/ZX24001 Simulator, developed in partnership with Applied Research International (ARI) of India, a global leader in maritime simulation, marks a significant milestone in the modernization of port operations in Liberia. The simulator, custom-designed to meet Liberia's unique operational requirements, represents a major investment in both technology and human capital.

This advanced virtual reality system enhances training for Liberian port operators, focusing on Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHCs), Reach Stackers (RS), and Empty Handlers (EH). By simulating real-world scenarios in a safe, controlled environment, it provides immersive, risk-free experience for hands-on practice. Training durations vary, with RS and EH programs lasting two months and MHC training extending to three months. The platform's integrated performance tracking and feedback mechanisms enable operators to efficiently refine their skills, fostering continuous improvement in both individual and team operations.

Clay Crain, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia, emphasized the broader significance of this initiative: "The commissioning of the CHE Simulator is both an investment in technology and the future of Liberia's port operations. It is a testament to our commitment to the government's policy of Liberianazation. By enhancing the skills of our workforce, we are paving the way for greater operational efficiency, safety, and productivity at the Freeport of Monrovia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister of Labor, Cllr. Cooper Kruah expressed his appreciation to APM Terminals and stressed the need for the Liberianazation of the country's workforce: "The port has an excellent team, and with our visit here we see that APM Terminals has taken the step towards training and the development and introduction of technology in Liberia. If we take this training seriously, we are taking the next step to letting Liberians lead the way in operating this equipment and not relying on foreigners to do the job. We need to learn and take charge."

Sekou A. M. Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), noted the significance of the project: "This initiative aligns with our goals of open cooperation, partnership and a meaningful relationship with APM Terminals. Since their establishment 12 years ago, APM Terminals has invested in the Liberian people and technology, and you can see the dividend its yielding today. And with the continued cooperation between the Government of Liberia, the National Port Authority and APM Terminals, the next 5-10 years are going to be transformational."

Etienne Saint-Jean, Head of Operations and Project Lead, highlighted the simulator's key features during the commissioning event: "This simulator is a one stop shop for our intensive training needs, and we don't need to interrupt yard operations to train personnel on the reach stackers or the mobile harbor cranes. It is now focused at one location where everyone can train and experience the same reality that is needed in the real-world setting."

This initiative is expected to drive substantial improvements in port performance, while positioning Liberia as a regional hub for maritime training in the Mano River Union.