Nigeria: #IAmaChosen - 'VeryDarkMan Will Learn the Hard Way'-Lord's Chosen Founder

"No, Chosen will not learn something the hard way; he is the one who will learn it the hard way. What's happening today? Is he learning something the hard way?"

Lazarus Mouka, the founder of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Movement Church, has responded to remarks made by social media personality Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, regarding a viral testimony shared by the church.

In a recent TikTok video shared on the church's account, the cleric was alerted to VeryDarkMan's comments about his congregation, which included a bold claim that "Chosen people will learn something the hard way."

He said, "Somebody came to talk to me about that case and said, "Pastor, do you see a man speaking against us? The man said, Chosen people will learn something the hard way." He mentioned the name of the man when this was going on. He said one man they called Verydarkman said, "Chosen will learn something the hard way"."

Pastor Mouka didn't hold back, stating, "No, Chosen will not learn something the hard way; he is the one who will learn it the hard way. What's happening today? Is he learning something the hard way?"

The cleric stressed that he didn't say anything evil to VeryDarkMan; he echoed the online critic's comments about the church.

Backstory

VeryDarkMan earlier spoke against the church after its mind-blowing testimony stories began trending online.

Premium Times reported some of the viral testimonies shared by church members.

On 16 September, VeryDarkMan reacted on his Instagram account to a testimony of a 12-year-old lame child who the church claimed began to walk after the general overseer prayed for him.

The media personality bemoaned the viral testimonies shared by Chosen members and ended his statement using his popular slogan, "You all going to learn the hard way".

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Movement became a social media sensation when its viral testimonies shared by its members began to trend.