Senegal: Lions of Teranga Coach Aliou Cissé's Contract Not Extended

3 October 2024
allAfrica.com

Senegal's Ministry of Sport decided not to renew Aliou Cissé's contract as head of the country's national soccer team. Cissé's contract expired at the end of August, in what is described as an unexpected move by most.

Cissé was coach of the Lions of Teranga for about a decade, and the team now face their October qualifying matches against Malawi for Afcon 2025 without their longtime leader.

According to several media outlets, Minister of Sports Khady Diène Gaye informed the leaders of the Senegalese Football Federation, headed by President Augustin Senghor, of the government's decision by letter.

Read the original story in the Revue de presse de l'Afrique Francophone du 03 Octobre 2024

