Nigeria: Appoint Persons With Disabilities Into Public Offices - Group Tells Govt, Governors

In a bid to ensure inclusive development across the country, a non-governmental organisation has called on the Federal and State Governments to ensure the appointment of persons with disabilities into public offices.

Speaking at a seminar organised by One House Development Initiative in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday, the team, Tunbosun Olabomi, said appointing persons with disabilities in public office would ensure formulations of policies that meet the needs of PWDs in the country.

He said the situation where those who formulate policies bothering on the welfare of persons with disabilities and students with special needs have resulted in neglect of the needs of PWDs across the country.

According to him, any type of progress that does not include everyone, especially persons with disabilities, hence, the need to include them in the decision-making process.

"Persons with disabilities are doing well in different situations and I believe strongly that they should hold public offices to influence policies to ensure all-round development of the different clusters within the groups", he said.

Also speaking on behalf of persons with disabilities in the state, JONAPWD, women coordinator in the State, Isola Elizabeth, said it is unfortunate that the present administration has decided not to enforce disability laws passed in the state, calling on government at all levels to include persons with disabilities in its policy formulation and implementation.