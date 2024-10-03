Nigeria: Police Raid Kidnapper Hideouts, Arrest 4 Suspects in Abuja

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four notorious kidnappers, acting on credible intelligence, who have been terrorizing the FCT and its surroundings.

According to a statement from the Command's Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the arrested suspects include Yau Sani, a.k.a. Baba (an ex-convict), Nuhu, a.k.a. Giwa, Kabiru Mohammed, and Yusuf Hassan.

"They were apprehended at their hideout in Sauka, Abuja, where they had been living among the general population," the statement said. The suspects confessed to their involvement in a series of kidnappings across the FCT and surrounding areas, during which seven victims were killed.

The gang had attacked several areas, including Dakwa, Dawaki, Aco Estate, Dupe Village, Zuma Rock, Kuchiko Village, as well as villages in Niger and Kaduna States.

Following their arrest, the suspects led police operatives to another hideout in the Gauraka Forest, Suleja, Niger State, where authorities recovered a cache of arms, including four AK-47 rifles, thirteen AK-47 magazines, and 162 rounds of 7.6 mm live ammunition.

The suspects also revealed plans to attack government institutions and estates within the FCT, which were successfully foiled by the Police Command.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating crime in the region and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653.

For complaints, citizens can contact PCB at 09022222352 or CRU at 08107314192.