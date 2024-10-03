Nigeria: Kano Emirship Tussle - Court Fixes Date for Ruling On Nasarawa Palace Renovation

3 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmad Datti

The Chief judge of Kano State High Court, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has fixed October 10, 2024 for ruling on interlocutory application seeking to restrain the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, from renovating Nassarawa mini palace where he has been staying since his return to Kano after dissolution of emirates in May.

The Kano State Government, the state Attorney General and Kano Emirate Council, through their counsel, Rilwanu Umar (SAN), had filed a motion exparte dated September 12, 2024.

The applicants are seeking an order restraining Emir Ado Bayero from renovating Nasarawa mini palace situated along State Road, Kano.

On Wednesday when the case came up for hearing, counsel for the applicants, Habib Akilu, told the court that the defendant was not represented and the substantive suit was ripe for hearing.

Emir Bayero is the sole defendant in the case.

Akilu moved the interlocutory application restraining the defendant from reconstructing or changing the mini palace.

The presiding judge, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, adjourned the matter until October 10 for ruling on the interlocutory application and mention of the substantive suit.

Abdu-Aboki ordered that all processes should be pasted on the notice board of the court.

Daily Trust reported that the court had on September 13, granted an interim order restraining the defendant, his agents, privies, or anyone acting under his instruction in whatever manner from demolishing, renovating and repairing the Nasarawa Mini palace pending hearing and determination of the suit.

The court also directed parties in the suit to maintain status quo in respect of the structural and architectural design of the palace pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

