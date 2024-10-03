Nigeria: I Almost Accepted Super Eagles Job - Herve Renard

3 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Ivory Coast manager Herve Renard has disclosed that he was on the verge of becoming the head coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles, replacing Finidi George.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still in search of a permanent coach for the national team, with Augustine Eguavoen currently serving as the caretaker boss for the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Libya.

Renard, a two-time AFCON winner and former coach of Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia, and France's women's national team, was among the top candidates considered for the position.

In an interview with French sports daily L'Équipe, as reported by Brilla FM, Renard revealed that he was approached by the NFF and gave serious consideration to the offer.

"I almost went to Nigeria. I weighed the pros and cons for several days, even weeks, before deciding to turn it down," Renard said. "It was the best offer I had received, but ultimately, it wasn't the right fit for me."

The NFF continues its search for a new head coach as the Super Eagles prepare for crucial AFCON qualifiers.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.