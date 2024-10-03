Nigeria: I Almost Accepted Super Eagles Job - Herve Renard

Former Ivory Coast manager Herve Renard has disclosed that he was on the verge of becoming the head coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles, replacing Finidi George.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still in search of a permanent coach for the national team, with Augustine Eguavoen currently serving as the caretaker boss for the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Libya.

Renard, a two-time AFCON winner and former coach of Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia, and France's women's national team, was among the top candidates considered for the position.

In an interview with French sports daily L'Équipe, as reported by Brilla FM, Renard revealed that he was approached by the NFF and gave serious consideration to the offer.

"I almost went to Nigeria. I weighed the pros and cons for several days, even weeks, before deciding to turn it down," Renard said. "It was the best offer I had received, but ultimately, it wasn't the right fit for me."

The NFF continues its search for a new head coach as the Super Eagles prepare for crucial AFCON qualifiers.

Vanguard News