Zimbabwe: 'Our Natural Resources Will Benefit Everyone'

State of the Nation Address by President Mnangagwa on the opening of the Second Session of the 10th Parliament in Mt Hampden yesterday

It is my distinct privilege and honour to once again address this august House, nearly a year since the opening of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament of Zimbabwe.

The peace and tranquillity that has prevailed since then, has allowed evident results in all parts of the country.

Our commitment to enhance the well-being of the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe by entrenching unity, stability, security and development remains a key mission for my Administration.

Government is committed to the realisation of the promises made by our ruling party, ZANU PF. Despite enormous challenges and difficulties as a result of the illegal economic sanctions imposed on our country, we are recording encouraging progress.

The philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, is anchored on inclusive transformation and shared prosperity.

Our nation's strength lies in unity in diversity, hence, social cohesion and our unitary state shall be jealously guarded and defended by my Government.

Tendencies that fuel discord based upon perceived, regional and tribal differences, as well as social and economic hierarchies have no place in our nation and must be rejected. Regrettably, the El Nino-induced drought constrained our growth across all economic sectors, particularly the agriculture sector.

However, under the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, communities requiring food assistance in rural areas are receiving grain, while vulnerable households in urban areas are benefiting through the Cash-for-Cereals Programme. Of particular note is the School Feeding component which has been designed to avail at least one decent meal per day for all learners in communities hard hit by the drought.

Be assured that no Zimbabwean will go without food. The Grain Marketing Board has established Agro-shops, mainly in rural depots, as part of a raft of measures to ensure food availability, at more affordable prices.

The establishment of 35 000 Village Business Units, is gaining momentum supported by the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme and will further enhance food and nutrition security at household level.

On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, I want to express my profound appreciation to all those countries and organisations who responded to our Domestic and International Appeal for Humanitarian Assistance in the first quarter of 2024, following the devastating drought.

May I recognise and applaud the vital role played by our farmers in feeding our people and contributing to Zimbabwe's agricultural self-reliance.

A new record wheat harvest of 600 000 tonnes is projected from the 2024 winter crop. This is a result of our unity of purpose and effective policy frameworks.

We remain optimistic in respect of the 2024-2025 summer cropping season, with projections of normal to above normal rainfall in most provinces. I am pleased with the pace of inputs distribution under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Presidential Climate-Proofed Agriculture Production Scheme and other programmes.

To date, various finance institutions and private sector stakeholders have committed to support farmers under the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme. I congratulate ARDA for scooping the prestigious 2024 Africa Food Prize, in recognition of our people centred transformative agriculture policies. For the upcoming summer season, ARDA has been given a target of 500 000 tonnes of cereals for the Strategic Grain Reserve.

Water harvesting remains critical to climate change mitigation and adaptation towards complementing rain-fed production systems. The full utilisation of small dams and weirs as well as conveyancing around the bigger dams is top priority to my Administration.

The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency has scaled up assistance to communities with tillage activities as the summer farming season draws closer. Beyond water provision, Government has rolled out a programme to bolster hay-bailing and transportation to drier regions.

The mining sector continues to attract favourable investment. Demand for new energy minerals is also growing with its associated opportunities for the country's entry into the value chain industries. Mining houses in the gold and other precious minerals sector are called to scale up production. Assets under the Sovereign Wealth Fund are envisioned to bolster performance and revenue from the mining and other sectors. The over-arching goal is for the rich natural resource endowments of our beloved motherland, to benefit all Zimbabweans.

Tourism arrivals continue on an upward trajectory, recording growth higher than the same period last year. Widespread infrastructure development projects have resulted in positive spill-offs across other sectors of the economy.

The Nhimbe/Ilima Programme has been modified to see provincial road authorities pooling together equipment into single construction units to implement works on prioritised projects at the local level. The requisite funding and technical support for the initiative will be availed by Government.

Going into the future, infrastructure development will be a critical pillar to our economic growth, revitalisation and creation of jobs as well as stimulation of broader production and capacity utilisation.

Meanwhile, it is regrettable that road traffic accidents continue to plague our nation. Government will implement more stringent measures to safeguard lives.

National power supplies remain subdued, partly due to low generation at the Kariba Power Station.

Improvements are expected from the pending commissioning of several projects by Independent Power Producers. Over and above the use of solar energy, the country's position on the use of alternative energy sources should be intentionally examined.

The roadmap for crafting the National Development Strategy 2 is now in place. This august House is called upon to avail the usual support in the related processes.

Currency stabilisation is at the core of macro-economic stability. The adoption of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) in April 2024, was an important step towards stabilising the domestic currency anchored by our gold and precious metal reserves.

It remains the duty of all of us to respect and abide by measures and instruments intended to maintain economic stability and tame inflation.

In response to the increased foreign currency pressures, and in a bid to deepen the foreign exchange market, the Reserve Bank allowed for greater flexibility under the willing-buyer willing-seller arrangement.

The increased flexibility on the foreign exchange market is expected to further promote effective price discovery and encourage holders of foreign exchange to participate in the willing-buyer willing-seller market.

Government remains committed to backing the currency through setting aside 50 percent of royalties for building reserves.

Foreign currency inflows from exports have increased from US$7 billion in 2023 to US$8 billion in 2024.

Our country's banking sector is on sounding footing, with sufficient capital and liquidity buffers, while profitability, asset quality and liquidity matrix have also remained stable.

However, we note with concern the resurgence of parallel market activities driven by speculative tendencies. Corrective measures are being instituted to protect all Zimbabweans from economic disruptions.

Together, let us lay a solid foundation for economic prosperity, peaceful development and freedom from undue external interference.

Government is supporting the transformation of the media landscape, through bold measures to preserve our culture and nurture a positive country image.

True to the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, the Montrose Television Studios in Bulawayo are being comprehensively modernised. Similarly, community radio stations such as Khulumani FM and Central FM as well as Mbembesi and Ntepe Manama, in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, respectively, together with the Madziva FM in Mashonaland Central Province are undergoing upgrade to increase the reach of broadcasting services.

Investments by more local and international players in our telecommunications industry are welcome towards better quality, as well as availability and affordability of digital and telecommunication services.

The Second Republic remains committed to enhancing the health delivery system. To this end, Government is availing resources for the acquisition of essential medicines and specialist medical equipment for all our Central, Provincial and District hospitals.

In line with emerging technologies, the introduction of telemedicine to facilitate virtual specialist consultations, for citizens in remote parts of our country, is being speeded up.

Under the ongoing health sector reforms, Government is implementing measures to ensure universal health coverage and lifting our people from the burden of disease.

The nation is assured that Government has put in place robust surveillance and response plans for threats posed by public health risks. Communities are urged to continue exercising strict health and hygiene standards.

The pace of the modernisation and industrialisation of our nation depends on the type of education that we expose to our young population.

The recent curriculum review for the Primary and Secondary sector was far-reaching, while ICT penetration is making our students globally competitive.

Building on the success registered by our Innovation Hubs and Industrial Parks at universities, focus will now shift to deliberately support the commercialisation of products and services from these institutions for further growth of local industry and the economy as a whole.

Women and micro, small and medium enterprises are increasingly being aided to enter local, regional as well as international markets.

Through the re-oriented Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme, our youths are participating in community projects such as the construction and rehabilitation of classrooms, teachers' accommodation, clinics, roads, boreholes, dip tanks, bridges and houses for vulnerable households.

Environmental management practices should be emphasised across all our provinces, districts and wards as we exercise good stewardship over our God given motherland, Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, I commend the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their commitment to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation. We continue to resource the security sector with modern technologies in tandem with global trends, to ensure that they efficiently discharge their mandate.

The nation is drawing notable benefits from the Second Republic's successful Engagement and Re-engagement Policy. Allow me, therefore, to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to all the people of our great nation for contributing in various ways to the resounding success that characterised our hosting of the 44th SADC Summit and ancillary events.

To advance regional economic integration, investment and growth, Zimbabwe signed a tripartite pact with Botswana and Mozambique for the construction of a railway line that links our three countries. Another tripartite agreement with Zambia and Mozambique established an initiative for the management of shared natural resources, as well as fauna and flora.

The first external e-passport offices at the Zimbabwe Consulates in South Africa are now open. Going forward, the service will be rolled out to key destinations.

The Second Republic will continue to foster stronger, collaborative relationships with our Diasporan nationals, for win-win benefits and accelerated socio-economic development of our motherland. In unity of purpose, success across all sectors of the economy is guaranteed.

May I preface the legislative segment of my address by highlighting that Parliament has an obligation to expedite the enactment of all Bills that, for one reason or another, are outstanding from previous Sessions of the August House.

The list includes Bills relating to: Persons with Disabilities; Administration of Estates Amendment; Civil Aviation Amendment; Death Penalty Abolition; Parks and Wildlife Amendment; Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment; and Mines and Minerals Amendment. Others are the Medical Services Amendment; and the Insurance and Pensions Amendment.

The second category comprises Bills that came to light since my last address, but which Ministries never forwarded to Parliament. I also challenge Parliamentary Portfolio Committees to be seized with the business of Bills that fall under their respective purviews.

All concerned parties must address these anomalies for the collective good of our nation.

As the transformation of the education sector gathers momentum, the introduction of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Bill is expected to enhance the efficiency and good corporate governance of the ZIMSEC Board. Likewise, the Teaching Professions Council Bill will regulate the conditions of service and produce a code of conduct for all teachers.

Occupational health and safety is critical for the attainment of Vision 2030. The Occupational Safety and Health Bill should be expedited to further align with International Conventions, to which Zimbabwe is a signatory.

Other Bills due to be considered by this Session include the State Service Pensions Bill establishing the State Service Pensions Fund, while the Public Service Act will be amended to align with the Constitution.

The Rural Electrification Fund Act; the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act and the Pipelines Act, will also be amended to be in sync with present realities associated with the growth of the economy.

The Legal Practitioners (Amendment) Bill will harmonise the administrative functions of the Judiciary and the Executive in the registration process for foreign legal practitioners. To enhance the fight against the scourge of corruption, the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistle Blowers) Bill, must sail through this Session.

Electronic transactions are expanding at a phenomenal pace, as technology evolves. The drafting of the Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce Bill should be speeded up, towards promoting legal certainty and affordability for electronic transactions.

Additional Bills include: The Standards Bill; the Legal Metrology Bill; the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill and the Media Practitioners Bill.

A number of Protocols expected to be tabled for ratification during the Second Session of this Tenth Parliament include: the Protocol Amending the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Amendment Protocol of 2005; the Lisbon Treaty to the Geneva Act as well as the Zimbabwe-Russia Cooperation Agreement.

Under the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements, the Compensation Committee has approved 94 claims for compensation. This demonstrates Government's commitment to fair and amicable resolution of matters with all partners.

Peaceful coexistence in our region, the African continent and globally, is an essential ingredient for sustainable socio-economic development.

Through ongoing efforts, the domestication of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the promulgation of the Biological Warfare Bill should be fast-tracked.

In concluding my address, let me state that our Motherland, Zimbabwe, shall continue to be a cradle of peace, unity and security for all our people. We have proved repeatedly that as a united people, we can conquer all manner of adversity and emerge stronger.

This is evident through the remarkable achievements realised since my last address to this August House.

As the rain clouds gather, may Almighty God grant us the energy, focus, resilience and determination to till our land and banish hunger from among our communities. Through positive mindsets, maximum production and productivity as well as hard honest work across all farming sub-sectors, industry and commerce, the future is bright.

May this Second Session of the Tenth Parliament be blessed and endowed with wisdom to take our beloved nation to greater heights. I am confident that the laws enacted by this August House will remain pro-development and pro-people, strengthening the foundations of our society and entrenching the values of hard work, equality, justice and fairness.

We all have a duty to forever defend and protect the Independence, sovereignty, unity, peace and freedom bequeathed to us by our Founding Fathers. Our nation has come this far and nothing should ever discourage us as we march forward along the path we have chosen of development, prosperity, unity, harmony and love.

Together, let us build the Zimbabwe that we shall proudly pass on to future generations.

With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and

privilege to declare the Second Session of the Tenth

Parliament of Zimbabwe officially open for business.

God bless you all.

God bless Zimbabwe.

I thank you.