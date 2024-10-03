West Africa: Nigeria At 64 - Promises, Progress and the Gap Between Hope and Reality

analysis

As Nigeria marked its 64th Independence Day, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's speech echoed the familiar tones of hope, resilience, and progress. He applauded strides in security, economic reform, and youth empowerment, presenting a future painted in optimism. But beneath the promises, a hard truth remains, millions of Nigerians are left grappling with the harsh realities of poverty, insecurity and unemployment. The speech, like many before it, offers hope but ignores the tangible suffering that defines life for so many.

President Tinubu touched on victories in the fight against terrorism and banditry, claiming that over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated. These military successes are commendable, but they mask the deeper issues fuelling insurgency poverty, inequality, and the lack of opportunities. Until these root causes are addressed, these victories are temporary. It is a revolving door of violence, where new threats emerge to take the place of the old.

On the economic front, the President touted over $30 billion in foreign direct investments since his administration took office, promising growth. However, these grand figures are abstract to the average Nigerian who faces skyrocketing prices and a weakening currency.

The removal of tariffs on essential goods like rice and pharmaceuticals was supposed to ease the burden, but in reality, prices continue to soar. The markets, streets, and homes of Nigeria tell a story of suffering, one far removed from the optimism preached from the presidential villa.

Food security was another promise. Mechanised farming and a local tractor assembly plant were highlighted as steps toward a sustainable agricultural future. Yet, with inflation devouring incomes and food prices still high, hunger continues to gnaw at millions. The president's promises of cultivating 10 million hectares of land remain just that promises, with little evidence of real progress.

In the energy sector, Tinubu's plans for expanding the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and revamping the Port Harcourt refinery offer potential. But delays in their realisation have only deepened public frustration.

The Nigerian people continue to endure fluctuating fuel prices and unreliable electricity. The dream of affordable energy and stable power remains just out of reach, and with each passing day, hope fades further.

Perhaps the most well-received part of the president's speech was his promise of a National Youth Conference a 30-day initiative to give the youth a voice in shaping Nigeria's future. However, Nigerians have seen such promises before, and they often end in disappointment. The youth, who face staggering unemployment and underemployment, are tired of being placated with rhetoric. Real opportunities, not just conferences, are what they need.

While President Tinubu's speech was filled with optimism, it was silent on some of the most pressing issues. Corruption an ever-present plague was barely mentioned. The cost of governance, a heavy burden on the economy, went unaddressed. The postponed National Population and Housing Census, a critical tool for planning Nigeria's future, was conspicuously absent from the speech.

At 64, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The country has the potential for greatness, but promises alone will not get us there. The gap between rhetoric and reality needs to be bridged, and fast. Our founding fathers dreamed of a prosperous, united Nigeria, but that dream feels more distant than ever. The future may be bright, as the president claims, but without decisive action, hope will continue to wither.

The reality is stark. Nigeria's Independence Day celebrations have become an annual ritual of empty promises and recycled rhetoric. The truth is bitter Nigeria might have been better off under British rule. While this may be controversial, examples like Hong Kong, South Africa, and India show that extended British rule often left lasting benefits. South Africa, under colonial rule since 1602, should, by this logic, be a failed state. Instead, it has better infrastructure, schools, and hospitals than most African nations. Hong Kong, ruled from 1841 to 1987, had more foreign reserves when the British left than the United Kingdom itself.

Nigeria, on the other hand, was hurriedly handed over in 1960 to a generation of unprepared leaders, many of whom later became corrupt, driving the nation towards decay. Our leadership has since been plagued by incompetence and greed, with each new administration further disconnected from the suffering masses. Cocooned in the safety of the presidential villa, surrounded by layers of protocol, our leaders seem blind to the pandemic-level unemployment and hunger ravaging the land.

When a Nigerian leader speaks, there's often a crisp disconnection from the lived reality of the people. Leaders claim economic growth, yet fail to account for 40 million unemployed citizens. How can growth be real when industries in Northern Nigeria are collapsing, or when we generate less than 3,000 megawatts of electricity for a population of over 200 million? By comparison, South Africa, a country of 60 million, generates over 51,000 megawatts.

Nigeria's infrastructure, roads, schools, hospitals, power is in shambles, and yet, our leaders continue to boast of progress that exists only on paper.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation recently ranked Nigeria among the 10 worst-governed countries in Africa. The Economic Intelligence Unit listed us among the world's failed nations. While some may reject the label of a failed state, Nigeria's inability to provide basic security, jobs, and services to its people fits the very definition.

With millions displaced by insecurity, rampant corruption, and a judicial system that seems to favour the wealthy and powerful, it's clear that Nigeria is teetering on the edge of failure.

This is our reality. At 64, Nigeria should be a country of promise and progress. Instead, we are trapped in a cycle of broken promises, failed leadership, and a deepening crisis of poverty and insecurity. Our leaders must do more than deliver speeches. They must act. The Nigerian people deserve more than hope. They deserve real change.

Shaakaa wrote from University of Agriculture, Makurdi