Nigeria: Constitution Review - Atiku Proposes Rotational Presidency

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has proposed an amendment to the 1999 constitution to provide for rotational presidency among the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in last year's election has also suggested a six year single term for president of the country.

According to him, the proposals are aimed at advancing the course of constitutional democracy in the county.

Recall that the National Assembly has commenced the process of amending the 1999 constitution with issues of power rotation, local government autonomy, creation of additional states, return to regionalism among others on the front burner.

Atiku's proposal was addressed to the Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Barau Jibrin as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment at the National Assembly.

Other areas mentioned in Atiku's proposal dated August 30, 2024, are procedures for the educational qualification of candidate(s) in elections, internal democracy in political parties.

The former vice president is seeking to raise the educational qualification of political office seekers and to put an end to violent takeover of political parties and strengthening them to ensure internal party democracy.

He said, "The implication of the above is that political parties are allowed a very wide latitude to breach the perimeter of laws on elections.

"Such indiscipline by political parties and infidelity to the electoral parameters yield chaos in the system. The above amendments will enthrone the discipline that is needed in a democracy."

He wants a section of the constitution to read, "The office of the president shall rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the federation on a single term of six years flowing between the North and South on the single term of six years respectively."

He also wants the review committee to "Amend Section 135(2) to read - "subject to the provisions of the subsection (1), the president shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of six years commencing from the date. Amend Section 137(1)(b) to read - "He has been elected to such office before."