Nigeria: Man Beaten Up for Stealing Passenger's Phone

3 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A mob has descended heavily on a man, identified as Joseph, for allegedly stealing a phone from a passenger's pocket at a motor park in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A witness, Samson Ayuba, said the incident happened on Monday around 11:30am at the popular Wazobiya motor park, located along the Gwagwalada-Abuja-Lokoja highway.

He said the passenger, who was travelling to the East, boarded a commercial bus at the park, adding that the suspect, who pretended to be helping him carry his luggage, allegedly removed the man's phone from one of his pockets.

He said the suspect immediately left the motor park after stealing the phone, but was caught at a drinking joint close to the motor park.

Ayuba said the suspect earlier denied stealing the phone, not until a mob at the park descended on him when he brought it out.

He said the suspect was later handed over to some vigilantes.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Andeh, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing the report.

