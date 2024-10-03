Liberia: Deadly Floods Kill Scores in Nimba, Washes Away Towns, Villages

Ganta, Nimba County — This year, the torrential rains in Nimba County have been more severe than in the previous two years, according to Environmental Protection Agency in the county. While this has provided much-needed relief to farmers, it has also led to unprecedented devastation in towns and villages in the county.

Residents of electoral Districts One, Two and Three were severely impacted by the widespread flooding, as villages and towns were inundated, leading to mass displacement and destruction of property.

"We need urgent help here in District One," said an unidentified resident in a viral social media video. "The flood water came through the farming area and washed over the graveyard before it got to the town; many houses, especially those built with clay, soaked and collapsed in the water, forcing people to evacuate to safety hurriedly. We need help."

Districts Four, Five and Six also experienced significant flooding, resulting in loss of life and property. Based on findings from local radio stations, at least eight people died as the result of the overflow of the St John River, which is between Liberia and Guinea.

Towns in District Five affected by the floodings include Buehlay Town, Leahplay, Tiaway,Tiabehyelay and Tiaplay Zeahlay, while Tappita and Behwalay Town in District District Six where homes, schools, farms, and businesses were either submerged or destroyed, displacing countless residents.

FrontPage has gathered that the prices of local commodity -- including rice and gas -- have skyrocketed. In District Number Five, a 25 kg bag of rice initially sold for LD$3,450 is now sold for LD$ 5,500, while a gallon of gasoline, previously sold for LD$730 is now sold for LD$ 1,580.

As it stands, the deplorable road from Ganta to Grand Gedeh has heightened the fare LD$12,000.