Liberia: Kuoh Clears Senior Female Professionals $7895 Bills

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of New Electric Energy Vehicle (NEEV-) Liberia, Cassell Anthony Kuoh, has cleared the medical bills of senior female professionals at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville.

According to financial records from the hospital and club in possession of this paper, Kuoh spent over $ 7,985 for medical bills and transportation of the team from Guinea.

In July of this year, a tragedy struck the Liberian Upper Women's League club in a road accident while en route to Monrovia from a pre-season camp in Guinea.

The situation led to goalkeeper Lorpu Forkap and a few members of the team staying in the hospital for 51 days after suffering injuries.

Speaking via phone Tuesday, October 1, 2024 with journalists, Kuoh said clearing the bills was his way of ensuring the players are fully treated. "It is my prayer that all the players, including Lorpu Forkap, get back to full fitness for the new season" he said.

Responding to Kuoh's good gesture to the club, Senior Pro President, Emmett Glassco, expressed thanks and appreciation to the Liberia Football Association 2026 Presidential hopeful for clearing the bills.

He described the FC Fassell Kuoh as a man with a developmental heart for football across the country. "What Kuoh did, only a man with a good heart can do such for a club he has no link with" he explained.

Also speaking with journalists after she was released from her sick bed, Miss Lorpu Forkap appreciated Kuoh for standing with the club financially. She also pray to be back on her feet very soon and strong, amidst prayer from members and the sporting community