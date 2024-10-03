Nigeria: NIMC Cancels Data Modification At NIN Registration Centres

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has cancelled data modification activity at any of its National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment centres across the country.

This is even as it has directed NIN holders to use NIMc self-service modification portal. Recall that the self-service portal had been launched early this year to reduce long queues at NIMC centres. Yet, people have shunned the self-service portal, flooding NIMC centres.

The Commission who gave the announcement in a notice released on Wednesday, said the new policy is part of its efforts to enhance the National Identity Management System.

"Modification activities will no longer be conducted in our enrollment centres. Instead, we have launched a convenient self-service modification portal, empowering you to update your information securely and efficiently online," it said.

Recall that the NIMC Self-Service Modifications portal is an online tool that allows citizens to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details. The portal is accessible at NIMC website.

To update NIN details, one can verify NIN and log in; navigate to the dashboard and select the option to modify details; pay for the modification using Paystack and enter the NPC certificate number and validate it.

Some fields in one's data are non-updatable and cannot be modified. The fees for modifying NIN details are: Name: N1,522.50, Address: N1,522.50, Phone number: N1,522.50, and Date of birth: N16,340.

NIMC highlighted the benefits of the Self-service modification to include convenience and the ability to update information anywhere, anytime.

"No more long queues and waiting periods. It enhances the security of data because it is a secure online platform. And for it decreases, efficiency, faster, and approval," the Commission stated.

However, some users have not been having a smooth experience on the NIMC self-service portal.

According to them, one major problem using the app is getting OTP to proceed.

Some also complained that after making a payment on the platform for modification, they received messages that their applications had been 'rejected' and no other option for them to proceed.

Updating a date of birth on the platform costs N16,340 while changing a phone number or name costs around N1,522 each. The same fee applies to address changes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

How to use the NIMC self-service portal for modification

To use the NIMC modification portal, go to the NIMC self-service modification website at https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng

Start by verifying your NIN and logging into the portal.

Navigate to the dashboard and From this menu, select the "NIN Modification" option, which will allow you to make changes to your personal information.

Make the necessary payment through Paystack.

If you are modifying your date of birth, you will be required to enter your NPC certificate number and validate it.

The date of birth will auto-fill and cannot be edited. If you do not have your birth certificate, you can perform an online birth attestation at http://www.nationalpopulation.org.ng.

Upload your NPC certificate along with any required supporting documents.

Review your modification request and submit it after checking the attestation box.

A modification transaction slip will be generated instantly.

Upon approval, you will receive a notification, and your updated NIN slip will be sent to your email. You can also print the slip directly from your dashboard.