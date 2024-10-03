Nigeria: Rivers Govt, APC Clash Over LG Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has accused the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration of drifting the state into a state of lawlessness by insisting on going ahead with the October 5, 2024 local government election.

APC caretaker committee chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said the party will not allow Fubara to drift the state into anarchy.

But, in a swift response, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, accused the APC caretaker committee chairman of not knowing about what was happening in the state.

He said Okocha is more seen in Abuja adding that the court has removed him as chairman of APC in the state.

However Okocha, earlier said: "We are watching Rivers State drift into a state of lawlessness due to fragrant impunity of one man. The governor had ruled and had continued to rule this state with impunity.

We can't stand and watch him rule the state into oblivion. We need to let the President and National Assembly members to know our plight.

"Instead of appealing against the judgement of Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, they are busy procuring more court rulings and orders . They have not even appealed against the Omotosho judgement."

He questioned the state appropriation for the October 5 local government election in the state, insisting that the APC will not allow Fubara to drift the state into lawlessness.

The APC chairman said: "What is the appropriation for the local government election; who appropriated the funds for the election to hold? We will not allow the governor to drift the state into lawlessness.

"We want to tell the world that we don't approve of the governor's impunity.

We will be on the side of the law but we will not like or tolerate a situation where there is impunity."

Also speaking, secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Hon. Eric Nwibani, called on Nigerians and security agencies to call the governor to order.

Responding, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, accused the APC caretaker committee chairman of not knowing about what was happening in the state.

Johnson said: "Tony Okocha is a rubble rouser. He doesn't know what is happening in the state. As far as we are concerned, he is more seen in Abuja and the court has removed him as chairman of APC in the state. We have not seen any of his inputs and representative of Rivers State in NDDC."