Nigeria: Okpella Village Heads Reject Akmokhue As Okukpellagbe

As protests continue over Governor Godwin Obaseki's appointment of Engr. Lukman Akemokhue as the new Okukpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East local government area of Edo State, the Okpella Council of Village Heads has rejected the appointment.

In a press statement yesterday, six Okpella Council of Village Heads and Chiefs denounced the appointment of Lukman Akemokue to the throne. Earlier on Friday morning, protests erupted in Okpella town along Auchi-Abuja Expressway, and the community inhabitants were seen in videos protesting against Lukman's appointment.

Part of the statement reads, "We write as the highest body that oversees matters relating to customs and tradition of Okpella, a role bestowed on us following the demise of our late King, HRM Alhaji (Dr) A.Y.E. Dirisu, the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella".

"We have received with shock news of Your Excellency's imposition of one Lukeman Akemokue as Okuokpellagbe of Okpella against the clear provisions of Section 19 (1) of Edict No 16 of 1979.

"You may recall that this same body, video our letter dated 4th September, 2019 drew your attention to a letter written by a body that described itself as 'Okpella Body of Kingmakers' dated 28th August, 2019 which desecrated our tradition and extant laws when it forwarded a list of three names to your office and urging you to choose any of the names as Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

"Your excellency, you will agree with us that the law did not assign any responsibility of choosing an Okuokpellagbe of Okpella on you, a situation that informed our decision to draw your attention to the bubby trap by authors of that unlawful and mischievous letter."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the law provides for the election of a successor to the throne of Okuokpellagbe by the kingmakers where more than one candidate aspire to the throne. The edict did not assign any role to the state government, let alone the governor, at this stage, in the process of choosing an Okuokpellagbe.

"We therefore view your action as an attempt to rig your preferred candidate to the exalted and revered office of Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, a situation the good people of Okpella will resist with all available lawful means."

The rejection of Lukman was signed by six chiefs namely: Chief Oneshiagbe Odabor, Ogute Oke Ruling Area; High Chief Joshua Ogene-Imiekuri Ruling Area, High Chief S.A.E. Garuba-Imiegele Ruling Area, High Chief Yekini Ahmed-Awoyemi Ruling Area, High Chief Momodu Jibril-Iddo Ruling Area, and Chief Charles Ikhumetsomi-Ukhomunyio Ruling Area.