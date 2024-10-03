Nigeria: Europa League - Osimhen Out of Galatasaray's Squad for Rigas Fs Clash

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has been omitted from the Galatasaray squad that will face Latvian side Rigas FC in a UEFA Europa League game on Thursday.

Osimhen sustained a muscle injury in the club's 3-3 home draw against Kasimpasa last weekend where the 25-year-old scored twice for Galatasaray in the thrilling encounter.

The Turkish Super Lig champions announced on Tuesday that Osimhen has started treatment for the injury.

Twenty-four players made the trip to Latvia for the match day two encounter against Riga FS.

The striker is also doubtful for Nigeria's upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.