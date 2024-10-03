Nigeria: Just-in - PDP Members Protest Planned LG Election in Rivers

Supporters and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State have staged a street protest against the planned local government elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in the State.

The protesters had earlier gathered at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt on Thursday morning before hitting the streets for the protest.

Our Correspondent reports that the placard-carrying protesters are believed to be factional members of the PDP in the State and supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday declared Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4, 2024, as public holidays in the State to enable residents to travel to their various communities to fully participate in the forthcoming Saturday, October 5 Local Government elections.

Fubara further announced strict restriction of vehicular movement of residents from midnight on Friday, October 4 to 5:00pm on Election Day.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has accused the Governor Fubara-led administration of drifting the state into a state of lawlessness by insisting on going ahead with the October 5, 2024 local government elections.

Caretaker committee chairman of the APC in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, who disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said the party will not allow Fubara to drift the state into anarchy.

Okocha said: "We are watching Rivers State drift into a state of lawlessness due to fragrant impunity of one man. The governor had ruled and had continued to rule this state with impunity. We can't stand and watch him rule the state into oblivion. We need to let the President and National Assembly members to know our plight.

"Instead of appealing against the judgement of Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, they are busy procuring more court rulings and orders . They have not even appealed against the Omotosho judgement."

He questioned the propriety of the October 5 local government elections in the state, insisting that the APC would not allow Fubara to drift the state into lawlessness.