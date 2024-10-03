Africa: From Africa to the World - Broadening Fashion Horizons At the Brics+ Fashion Summit

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit will begin in Moscow on October 3, and it's about to become the main fashion industry event in developing regions, including the African continent. This year, more than 30 African countries are set to take part in this fashion forum for the world's fastest-growing economies.

The BRICS alliance has expanded significantly this year, and it has become one of the main geopolitical forces in the world, including throughout the African continent. This year, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE joined the original group of South Africa, Brazil, India, Russia, and China. A number of other countries, such as Algeria and Zimbabwe, also submitted applications to join the group in 2024.

BRICS+ Fashion Summit

An important topic to focus on at the upcoming BRICS+ Fashion Summit will be diversity and how to make the industry more progressive, inclusive, and ethical -- a concern that resonates with many regions today. Speakers from South Africa, Ethiopia, Morocco, Tunisia, Namibia, Benin, Cameroon, Zambia, and other countries in the region will participate in these discussions. This underscores the great mutual interest between the BRICS alliance and African fashion industries. The fashion community's growing interest in African design is highlighted by the participation of the South African brand Tshegofatso by Design at Moscow Fashion Week, a major event that will draw designers from across the globe.

Nichole M. Bess, the founder of Noir Fashion Week in New York and an expert attending the BRICS+ Fashion Summit for the second time, is confident that diversity should become an integral part of the fashion industry: "We must prioritize diversity and representation at every level--from design teams to leadership roles. This means actively seeking out diverse voices and perspectives, fostering an inclusive culture, and holding ourselves accountable for progress. We need to focus more on intersectionality, ensuring that we're not just ticking boxes but truly embracing the full spectrum of diversity. By sharing knowledge and best practices among BRICS+ nations, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future in fashion".

The agreements to be concluded at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit could reignite economic growth in the African fashion industry. As Stephen Manzini, the founder of Soweto Fashion Week, noted: "The BRICS+ fashion summit is very important for emerging economies. Something of this kind has never been done in the fashion industry. The unification of these markets could potentially bring major trade agreements within the economies".