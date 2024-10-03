Liberia: Five Liberian Chess Players Abscond At Hungary Olympiad

Monrovia — Five of Liberia's ten representatives at the recently concluded World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, have failed to return home, according to confirmation from the Liberia Chess Federation (LCF). The absconding players, Arnold Smith, Barcon Harmon, Obediah Saah, Thomas Saah, and Women Section captain Teta Thompson, have reportedly disappeared, leaving their team and country in a difficult position.

The two accompanying team members, Foday Kondoh and Alfred Kollie, also vanished during the event, adding further embarrassment to the situation.

In a statement, the LCF expressed deep regret over the abscondment, acknowledging that the team was unable to field a complete lineup for their scheduled match against Guam due to the sudden disappearance of the players. The incident was immediately reported to the President of the African Confederation of Chess (ACC) for further action, including notifying Hungarian authorities and the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The Chess Federation has since issued a formal apology to FIDE, the Hungarian Chess Federation, and the African Chess Confederation for what it described as "mindless and shameful actions" during the 45th World Chess Olympiad. The seven absconders have been indefinitely suspended from all chess activities under the federation's jurisdiction.

The LCF has also called on Hungarian authorities and FIDE to take necessary actions to ensure the return of the players to Liberia and ensure accountability. "We will fully cooperate with the Hungarian authorities to see that those who abused their Schengen Visas, issued by the Hungarian Embassy in Accra, Ghana, face the full consequences of their actions," the federation stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the abscondment, Liberia's chess team still experienced moments of triumph during the Olympiad, particularly within the women's section. Two players, Abigail Karyah and Georgina Sackie, earned international recognition for their impressive performances.

Karyah, a high school student, won eight out of eleven rounds and was awarded the prestigious title of Women FIDE Master (WFM) by the African Chess Confederation. Sackie, the current national female champion, achieved the same title just a day after earning the title of Woman Candidate Master with six wins from eleven rounds.

The LCF reiterated its commitment to using chess as a tool for socioeconomic development and capacity building in Liberia, despite the unfortunate incident. The federation aims to continue promoting chess as a means of social inclusivity and development for young Liberians, while ensuring those who undermine these goals face proper consequences.