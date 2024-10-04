Africa: Aliou Cisse's Tenure As Senegal National Team Coach Comes to an End

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) has announced that Aliou Cissé will not have his expired contract extended after nine years in charge as head coach of the national team.

Cisse, who has been in charge of the Teranga Lions since 2005, was in talks with the FSF over a one-year contract extension after his contract expired in August.

However, a directive from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture expressed its disapproval regarding the proposed one-year extension for Cissé which led to the FSF decision.

"The FSF takes note of the decision of the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture not to approve the renewal of the contract of the Head Coach of the Senegal National Team A, Mr. Aliou Cissé," the FSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The FSF would like to thank Mr. Aliou Cissé for his good collaboration and brilliant results at the head of the different national teams he has led since his arrival in 2011 and wishes him much success in the future."

Cissé's exit comes just days before Senegal's upcoming back-to-back matches against Malawi in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for this month.

The FSF has mandated its President and the National Technical Director to appoint an interim coaching staff to prepare the team for the two matches to be played on 11 October in Dakar and 15 October in Lilongwe.

Cisse's tenure has seen him lead the national team through various tournaments, including two World Cups since taking charge of the national team in March 2015.

Under his leadership, Senegal reached the finals of AFCON 2019, only to be defeated by Algeria.

Cisse achieved significant success in 2022 in Cameroon when he guided the team to their first-ever AFCON title against Egypt.

However, recent performances, including an early exit in the 2023 AFCON against Côte d'Ivoire, have raised questions about the team's direction under Cisse.

Despite introducing young talent into the squad, criticism of his tactical choices and reliance on veteran players has become increasingly vocal.