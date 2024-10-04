South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes the Conviction and Sentencing of the Former CFO of Steinhoff

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes the conviction and sentencing of the former Chief Financial Officer of Steinhoff, Mr. Ben La Grange, the second of two such convictions.

Whilst appreciating that Mr. La Grange will finally see the inside of a prison, we are dismayed that he has been sentenced to an effective five years in prison for one of the greatest financial crimes in South African history. This tepid sentence will provide little comfort for workers and pensioners who lost billions to the Steinhoff thieves.

The Federation remains disappointed with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s kid gloves approach to these white-collar criminals and the paltry sentences being handed out in exchange for plea deals.

Workers and pensioners deserve to see such thugs being sentenced to life in prison given that billions of Rands of pension funds were stolen with little of these monies returned to their rightful owners.

COSATU urges the NPA to abandon its soft on crime approach and ensure full justice is done with maximum sentences dished out.