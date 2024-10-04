Nigeria: Atiku's Call for Rotational Presidency Shows He's Democratically Unselfish - Emeka Kalu

Director General, Global Initiatives For Good Governance, Chief Emeka Kalu, has hailed the proposal for rotational presidency by former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

"For Atiku to have proposed rotational presidency tells how mentally articulate, democratically unselfish, politically mature and philosophically balanced in giving the Country his best when a chance to preside over the nation's affairs is accorded him. For the avoidance of doubts, this piece is neither a diplomatic campaign to popularize his interest nor indirectly making a case for his consideration to be supported come 2027 but one primarily aimed at getting the world to see his personal idiosyncrasy for a better Nigeria. In reality, Atiku is the Man for Nigeria," he said in a statement.

According to him, as the 2027 general election gathers momentum, the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar continues to intelligently draw the attention of the 10th National Assembly on the indispensability of amending a section of the Constitution to ensure rotational Presidency is achieved.

He said, "Not only reshaping the presidential term of office but also working to ensure that this new improvement is legitimately enshrined in proposed amendment where each of the six geo political zones is lawfully permitted to produce the nation's most recognized citizen on the stated term of office.

"If actualized, this Atiku's proposal for constitutional amendment to capture rotational Presidency between the Southern and Northern regions would enable each of the six geo political zones the power to produce the President of the federal republic of Nigeria remains the only ripen fruit our democracy would be believed to have harvested in the history of Nigeria.

"The 2023 PDP Presidential candidate has shown his unbiased sense of commitment to justice and equity where the nation's multi ethnic diversities would be given equal opportunity to participate in national governance.

"Marginalization, poorly implemented federal character principles and the agitations for equity have continued to spark civil unrest in the Country , leading to the various violent cases of civil disorder, terrorism and other pockets of criminalities which on the successful implementation of this viable agenda of constitutionally capturing rotational Presidency in the ongoing Constutitonal Reviews by the National Assembly could help nip them in the bud , thereby birthing a newly redefined Nigeria where peaceful co -existence , unity and mutual relationship across tribal lines is robustly achieved.

"In my book titled " Atiku Abubakar , the Man for Nigeria" , I made Nigerians realize the fact that the Waziri Adamawa is such a detribalized political thinker whose ambitions of working to become the President is anchored on liberating the nation from the shackles of burning economic entrapment, political inequality , insecurity , food crisis and poor industrialization . His antecedents speak for him while his track records of integrity and exprience in public space stands his names tall on the sand of time and history."