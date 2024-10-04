Nigerians Are Tired, They Will Change This Government in 2027 - Kwankwaso

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said with the current situation of things in the country, Nigerians will push for change in 2027.

Kwankwaso said this while receiving a large number of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who decamped to to the NNPP in the state.

KHe received the decamped members of the APC from Dala, Kiru and Gwale local government areas at his Miller Road residence in Kano.

He said, "Nigerians, more specifically northerners, have suffered enough and no amount of pressure or intimidation will change their minds.

"Nigerians should rethink over the current dispensation, it has now become clear that the APC-led government is clearly against the poor masses and will never change.

"It is now clear that regardless of their beliefs and plans to use the security agents and INEC in the forthcoming elections, it will not be possible as Nigerians are tired and will surely struggle for change" Kwankwaso stated.

He described the occasion as historic, stating that the number of those joining the NNPP from the wards of Dala, Kiru, Gwale and Dawakintofa local governments, shows that the APC structure is completely crumbled in the affected places.

He said the APC which created to salvage the hardship of the poor masses has now turned against them with insecurity and poverty eating deep into the fabric of Nigeria saying, "Nigerians are tired," he added.