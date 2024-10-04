Liberia: FAO Boost MoA's Capacity to Combat Zoonostic in Liberia

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with support from the United States Agency for International Development has donated 30 brand new Yamaha motorcycles and laboratory surveillance materials to the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) for the Community Animal Health Workers-CAHW.

According to the FAO, the materials donated are through its Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) program as part of efforts to combat zoonosis in Liberia.

Zoonotic diseases are infectious illnesses that spread between animals and humans. For example; Bacteria, parasites, viruses, fungi and prions can cause them. Zoonotic diseases spread through contact with infected body fluids, animal bites, contaminated water and eating infected meat. Bats, livestock, rodents, birds and other vertebrates can carry them.

FAO Country Representative, Dr. Ibrahim Amed, Head of the ECTAD Program said the gesture will assist Community Animal Health Worker strengthened surveillance across the country.

The significance of the motorbikes is to aid community animal health workers to expand their reach and respond to diseases more effectively. Additionally, new laboratory equipment and supplies will further strengthen Liberia's diagnostic systems.

Jim Wright is the USAID Mission Director, he said the motorbikes will help Community animal Health Workers expand their reach and respond to diseases more effectively.

The Liberia community animal health workers play a critical role, especially, rural areas where they provide essential services to livestock and agricultural communities like disease diagnosis and treatment helping to reduce risks related to poverty, public health, food security, and nutrition.

Receiving the materials, Assistant Agriculture Minister for Administration, Fotton Blasin hailed the FAO and USAID for empowering the animal Health Sector to tackle zoonosis.

He indicated that this does not only represents motorbikes but also it symbolizes hope and progress in the sector.

Minister Blasin added that the donation will have trickle down effect on health of the population; "the Ministry will still again knock to their doors for additional support."