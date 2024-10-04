Nigeria: Atiku Proposes 6-Year Single Term Rotational Presidency Between North, South

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has proposed a six-year single-term rotational Presidency between the southern and northern regions of Nigeria.

Atiku, who was a former Nigeria's Vice President made the proposal in a letter to the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review.

The letter dated August 29, 2024, which was made public this week was signed by the former VP, seeking that his proposal be considered in the ongoing constitutional amendment process by the National Assembly.

The former Vice President sought that paragraph 'a' of the review should be added to Section 130 (1) of the 1999 Constitution to read, "The office of the President shall rotate among the six geopolitical zones of the Federation on a single term of six years flowing between the North and South on the single term of six years respectively."

He also sought that Section 135 (2) be amended to read, "Subject to the provisions of subsection 1, the President shall vacate his office at the expiration of a period of six years commencing from the date when he has been elected to such office before."

Atiku who has contested for president six times in the last 30 years, lost the 2023 presidential elections to former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).