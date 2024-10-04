Nigerians Will Go for 'Real Change' in 2027 - Kwankwaso

National leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that with the current developments across Nigeria, Nigerians will vote for real change in 2027 election cycle.

He stated this on Thursday while receiving over 2,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defected to the NNPP in Kano State.

Kwankwaso, who received the defectors from Dala, Kiru and Gwale local government areas of the State at his Miller Road residence in Kano, said that Nigerians have suffered enough and will have no choice but to join the wind of change in 2027.

"Nigerians, more specifically northerners, have suffered enough and no amount of pressure or intimidation will change their minds.

"Nigerians should rethink the current dispensation, it has now become clear that the APC-led government is clearly against the poor masses and will never change.

"It is now clear that regardless of their belief and plans to use the security agents and INEC in the forthcoming elections, it will not be possible as Nigerians are tired and will surely struggle for change," Kwankwaso stated.

He described the defection of the APC members to NNPP as historic, noting that the number of those joining the NNPP from various wards of Dala, Kiru, Gwale and Dawakin Tofa local government areas of the State, shows that the APC structure has been completely crumbled in the affected areas.

He explained further that the APC, which was collectively founded to salvage the poor masses has now turned against the same people with insecurity and poverty eating deep into the fabric of Nigeria, adding that, "Nigerians are tired."