Nigeria: Leadership Media Group Embodies Ethical Journalism for 2 Decades - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group on its 20th anniversary and commended the media organisation for its enduring contribution to informed journalism and good governance in Nigeria and beyond.

President Tinubu fondly remembered Sam Nda-Isaiah, pharmacist, businessman, columnist, and politician, who was the visionary founder and chairman of the newspapers group.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President recalled late Nda-Isaiah's invaluable contributions to Nigeria's vibrant media landscape, from his time as a weekly columnist at Daily Trust newspaper to founding LEADERSHIP Confidential and later establishing the LEADERSHIP group of newspapers.

The group began as a weekly newspaper on October 1, 2004, before transitioning to a daily national newspaper on February 1, 2006. The group also publishes LEADERSHIP Hausa and National Economy titles.

President Tinubu commended the newspaper's board, management, and staff for upholding the founder's vision of producing a flagship national newspaper that promotes good governance, defends the interests of the Nigerian state and its people, and adheres to the highest ethical standards of journalism.

The President also acknowledged the role of Nda-Isaiah's wife, Zainab, who epitomises the ideal African woman. Following her husband's passing in 2020, she took over as chairman and has successfully led the company to greater heights.

President Tinubu further recognised the critical contributions of a dedicated team, including media icon Azubuike Ishiekwene, the editor-in-chief.

As friends, readers, and well-wishers celebrate LEADERSHIP Newspapers' two-decade milestone, President Tinubu reaffirmed that his administration will continue to support journalists in performing their duties unhindered, free from threats, intimidation, or any form of inhibition, in accordance with the constitution.

President Tinubu hoped that the LEADERSHIP Newspapers will continue to churn out balanced stories that future generations will treasure as newspapers of untainted records.