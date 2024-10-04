Mauritius: Sovereignty of Chagos Archipelago - Mauritius Experiences Another Historical Day After Its Independence, States PM

The Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) have, today, reached an agreement on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. This marks yet another historical day for our country following its independence 56 years ago.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, this evening at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis, in a televised message to the nation.

In his address, the Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that, through this agreement, the UK recognises the sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia. He pointed out that this agreement will lead to a treaty between Mauritius and the UK, thus allowing Mauritius to set up a resettlement programme for our Chagossian compatriots on Peros Banos and Salomon islands. The Mauritian Government, he added, has also agreed that the United States of America continue to operate the military base on Diego Garcia.

According to Mr Jugnauth, the UK will collaborate with Mauritius to organise visits to the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, in addition to working together for the protection of the ocean and maritime security. He, moreover, underlined that the UK also recognises the tragedy experienced by the Chagossians and has consequently agreed to set up a trust fund for their welfare.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister recalled key events leading to this historical political agreement on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. He evoked amongst others, the historic vote at the United Nations General Assembly in June 2017 when 94 countries were in favour of the Hague Tribunal giving its advisory opinion on the complete decolonisation of the Republic of Mauritius; the former Prime Minister and President of the Republic of Mauritius, late Sir Anerood Jugnauth, making a plea before the International Court of Justice, in 2018; the verdict of the International Court of Justice, in 2019, stating that the excision of the Chagos Archipelago from the Mauritian territory was illegal and that Mauritius be able to exercise its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago at the earliest; and the ongoing talks, working sessions and negotiations between the Mauritian and UK Governments since 2022.

Mr Jugnauth also expressed pride that our country has finally triumphed in its fight which, he stressed, will remain engraved in history.