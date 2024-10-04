Mauritius: PM Meets Mr Bancoult Following Historic Political Agreement Between Mauritius and UK On the Exercise of Sovereignty Over Chagos Archipelago

Salomons Atoll is one of the many above water features of the Chagos Archipelago

The Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom (UK) of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reached a historic political agreement, today, on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. The UK has agreed to cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, an archipelago of more than 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, to Mauritius.

In the wake of the historic political agreement, the Leader of the Chagos Refugee Group, Mr Louis Olivier Bancoult, met this afternoon, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Bancoult rejoiced that today marks a historical moment for Mauritius and the Chagossian community, in view of the recent developments pertaining to the UK agreeing to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

He recalled that the Government of Mauritius and the Chagossian community have fought a long and determined battle, over several years, for the right to return in their homeland. The battle sought to rectify the injustice inflicted upon the Chagossian community and to restore our dignity, he said.

Mr Bancoult stated that through today's agreement, Mauritius will now be free to implement a programme of resettlement on the islands of the Chagos Archipelago. He also highlighted that Chagossians have suffered injustice and expressed satisfaction that the agreement will address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both the Mauritian and British Governments to support the welfare of Chagossians.

He also dwelt on the efforts undertaken by the Government of Mauritius and the Chagossian community over the years recalling that they had gone before several international instances such as the International Court of Justice and the United Nations to fight for their cause.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the new Government in the UK has recognised the injustice committed towards the Chagossian community and has therefore agreed to give up its sovereignty over the Chagos Islands. This, he rejoiced, represents a big step for Mauritius and the Chagossians.

The Agreement

The announcement of the historical political agreement was made by way of a joint statement by the Mauritian Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

According to the joint statement, the US-UK base will remain on Diego Garcia. The treaty will also "address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both parties to support the welfare of Chagossians". The UK will capitalise a new trust fund, as well as separately provide other support, for the benefit of Chagossians, and make provision of a package of financial support to Mauritius, including annual payments and infrastructure investment.

Mauritius will also be able to begin a programme of resettlement on the islands of the Chagos Archipelago, other than Diego Garcia. Moreover, for an initial period of 99 years, the UK will be authorised to exercise with respect to Diego Garcia the sovereign rights and authorities of Mauritius required to ensure the continued operation of the base well into the next century.

The joint statement between the Governments of the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, issued today, is available on the following link:

